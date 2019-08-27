Islamabad Art Fest 2019 to energise Pakistan art scene

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Art Fest 2019 (IAF-19) will energise Pakistan art scene and encourage local art enthusiasts and visitors to benefit from the ideas and art of the participating artists.

The event will take place in November 2019 and the selected artists will arrive in Pakistan 4 weeks ahead of inauguration to execute site-specific projects requiring elaborate arrangements, which may include music or theatrical performances, cross-disciplinary collaborative works and screenings at multiple venues in and around Islamabad.

According to Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), IAF-19 is being co curated by Director General PNCA Jamal Shah along with a curatorial team of distinguished professionals from visual and performing art.

The Art Fest aims to bring Pakistan’s vibrant young art scene and its innovative and energetic spirit in close contact with International artistic activity to explore cross fertilisation of ideas, concerns and challenges.

The platform will invite artists of consequence from diverse cultural backgrounds, creative disciplines and outlooks for a novel and multi-disciplinary aesthetic encounter and exploration of its thematic focus.

It will provide people the opportunity for aesthetic encounters with the works of local and international artists through exhibits, interactive workshops, talks, performances, educational activities, seminars and guided visits, with the participation of a growing number of schools from the federal region and beyond.

Pakistan, the country, appeared on the world map in 1947, but the history of its land and people goes back 10,000 years, starting from Mehergarh, we take pride in being a cradle of several civilizations including Bolan valley, the Indus valley, boasting Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, and Gandhara.

These reflect many layers of cultures, religions and languages since then. It has a pluralistic culture with a rich history of diverse cultural developments over thousands of years and accommodates that diversity well in its structure.

Islamabad Art Fest 2019 is a multi-disciplinary platform to extend an aesthetic dialogue across cultures involving all possible strands of visual and performing art including architecture and cinema.

IAF-19 is a project of PNCA and Hunerkada College of Visual and Peforming Art, lead consortium of National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) and institutions committed to the promotion of art and culture.