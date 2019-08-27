Punjab health minister visits RMU, allied hospitals

Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister of Punjab for primary and secondary healthcare, and specialised healthcare and medical education Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the administrations and concerned staff of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) and allied hospitals to be on their toes to deal with extraordinary burden of dengue fever patients reaching hospitals.

The health minister while paying a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Monday witnessed provision of services to patients particularly at dengue fever wards.

During her visits to dengue fever wards at the two allied hospitals, the minister expressed satisfaction over working of the hospitals though criticized the preventive measures taken by the concerned government authorities for prevention and control of dengue fever in town.

The three teaching hospitals in town including BBH, HFH and District Headquarters Hospital have received well over 330 confirmed cases of dengue fever that hints towards rapid spread of the disease.

The statistics reveal that dengue fever has already taken shape of an outbreak in this region of the country. The allied hospitals have so far received over 200 patients from Rawalpindi while well over 130 from the federal capital.