Buzdar seeks religious scholars’ role in Muharram peace

Leading religious scholars of different schools of thought called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Monday. During the meeting, which held under the aegis of Department of Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee, a detailed discussion was held about the situation in Held Kashmir and adoption of steps for the promotion of religious harmony and unity during the holy month of Muharram.

The meeting strongly condemned the revoking of the special status of Held Kashmir by India; cruelties and torture of the Kashmiri people and expressed complete solidarity with them. It paid tributes to the Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces in Kashmir as well as the great sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army men. The Auqaf minister prayed for the freedom of Kashmiri people from Indian oppression and salvation of the martyrs. The religious scholars assured of their full cooperation for maintaining unity, peace and harmony in society. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that respect of religious scholars was part of our social norms adding that difficult situations relating to terrorism and fanaticism were controlled due to the prayers of the religious scholars. They have always rendered invaluable services and their role in the security and solidarity of the country is a bright chapter of our history. In fact, they have played a worthwhile role in the establishment of an Islamic welfare society.

The Punjab government is giving special attention to these issues keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation and the consultation of the religious scholars is praiseworthy, he added. I believe that our religious scholars will not disappoint the nation.

Usman Buzdar said that hands of the Modi government were stained with the blood of innocent Kashmiri people. The freedom destination of the Kashmiris is nearer, he added. He said that India had given a message of its stubbornness to the international community by revoking the recognised controversial status of Held Kashmir. The border situation is going through a tense phase and we have to counter the cunningness of the enemy with our unity. He said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the wellbeing of the religious scholars and students of the seminaries and Sehat Insaf Card Scheme was going to be introduced for them. The families of religious scholars and students could get free treatment from private hospitals, he said. The PTI government will take unprecedented steps for seminaries and their stakeholders, he added.

Law Minister Raja Basharat said that demands of the religious scholars would be fulfilled and the Punjab government would alleviate them. Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah said the chief minister had taken steps for the promotion of religious harmony in Muharram and expressed hope that the environment of peace and harmony would prevail.

The meeting of Ittehad Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee will be held after every three months, he added. Those who called on the chief minister included Head of Mutahida Ulema Board Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Hafiz Fazul Rehman Ashrafi, Maulana Dr Hussain Akbar, Maulana Zia-ul-Haq Naqshbandi, Maulana Dr Muhammad Sabtain Akbar, Maulana Zubair Ahmad, Pir Syed Muhammad Usman Noori, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, Pir Syed Habib-ul-Haq Shah, Khawaja Qutabuddin Faridi, Dr Allama Mohibul Nabi Tahir, Sahibzada Syed Muhammad Zia Mohiuddin Gillani, Maulana Faiz Rasool, Maulana Mofti Muhammad Ramzan Sialvi, Maulana Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Maulana Zafarullah Shafique, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ishaq Saqi, Maulana Ghulam Mustafa Saqib, Allama Muhammad Rasheed Turabi, Allama Muhammad Afzal Haideri, Maulana Shafiq Ahmad Pasruri, Maulana Abdul Rehman Ludhianvi, Maulana Muhammad Naeem Butt, Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropri and others.