Tue Aug 27, 2019
Garbage issues

Newspost

 
August 27, 2019

This refers to the letter ‘Garbage day’ (August 25) by Malik T Ali. I appreciate the efforts of the writer for highlighting the alarming issue of Karachi. In all of Pakistan, the issue of garbage is increasing rapidly.

We need to conduct awareness campaigns in every street of the country to make everyone aware about the impact of garbage on our environment.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Absor

