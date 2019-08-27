Modi at G7

Modi’s presence in the G7 Summit in France was a great shock to all those aware of the atrocities committed by him and those still being committed against the people of Kashmir who are virtually under siege through brute military force. If the French wanted to separate economics from politics what about the presence of the Egyptian dictator and several other heads of state? It would have been fair to invite Pakistan as well in order to compensate for the ill-advised presence of Modi. Are there no criteria for invitation to the G7 Summit or have the French discarded their age old diplomatic etiquette? The people of Pakistan certainly want to know if the government of Pakistan made timely representation to the French government against inviting Modi to the G7 Summit, and their response.

H Khan

Vienna

Austria