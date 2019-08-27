PSG lose injured Mbappe for a month

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe will be out for four weeks and Edinson Cavani for three weeks after both came off injured in a Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Sunday, the French champions have confirmed.

French World Cup-winning star Mbappe limped off after hurting his left hamstring during a trademark sprint in PSG’s 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes. The injury means he will miss PSG’s opening Champions League group game, which is set for September 17 or 18. He is also set to sit out three league matches as well as France’s Euro 2020 qualifiers at home to Albania and Andorra early next month. Fellow forward Cavani came off with a hip injury in the same game and PSG confirmed the Uruguayan will be out for three weeks, meaning he could be ready in time for the start of their Champions League campaign.