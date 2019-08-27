close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
Bolton face threat of liquidation

Sports

LONDON: Bolton are facing the threat of liquidation this week after a deal to buy the troubled third tier club collapsed on Monday. The English Football League had given cash-strapped Bolton until 1600 GMT on Tuesday for a takeover to be completed to avoid having their league membership revoked.

But Bolton administrator Paul Appleton revealed a mooted buy-out has fallen through and if there is no breakthrough “the process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday”.

“In just over 24 hours, the club will have its membership of the EFL revoked,” Appleton said in a statement. “Over and above that, the club is currently not in a position to carry on trading and, as such, the process of closing down the company will commence on Wednesday.

