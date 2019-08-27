Romania ruling coalition collapses as junior partner quits

BUCHAREST: Romania’s ruling coalition collapsed Monday when the junior partner announced it was pulling out, in the latest setback to the governing Social Democrats two months before a presidential election.

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said earlier Monday in a Facebook post that her party would continue to rule the poor EU member state with support from lawmakers “who have the courage to undertake this process”. But the future of the PSD—already weakened in May when its then leader was jailed for corruption and it suffered worse-than-expected EU election results—looks shaky. The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), which holds four ministerial posts, decided to leave following a loss of confidence in Dancila, its leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced after a party meeting.

“My confidence was badly shaken by a series of measures taken without consulting me,” said Tariceanu, a former prime minister. The disagreement between PSD and ALDE, who have governed Romania since 2016, arose after Dancila announced her decision to run in November’s presidential elections, angering ALDE.

Without ALDE’s support, PSD will be left with only 205 members of parliament, far short of the 233 needed for a majority. While PSD has dominated Romanian politics for the last three decades it has not managed to win the presidency since 2000.

In May, it was thrashed in the European Parliament polls—scoring 23 percent compared with 37 percent in 2014 — and its leader, Liviu Dragnea, was jailed for corruption, leaving Dancila to take over the PSD leadership.

Romania will hold a presidential election on November 10, with centre-right incumbent Klaus Iohannis, a vocal government critic, to bid for re-election. A second round is scheduled for November 24 if no candidate wins more than 50 percent of votes in the first round, with a run-off widely expected.