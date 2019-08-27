Trump, Modi discuss Kashmir ‘at great length’

BIARRITZ, France: US President Donald Trump said on Monday he had no need to help mediate between Pakistan and India over tensions in disputed Kashmir because Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels he has it “under control”.

On August 5 Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory. Earlier this month, Trump said he was ready to step in, but at a meeting with Modi at the G7 in France, Trump said “the prime minister really feels he has it under control”. Trump added he and Modi spoke about Kashmir “at great length” on Sunday.

Ahead of his latest remarks, Trump last Tuesday after phone calls with both Modi and Khan offered to mediate in what he called an “explosive” situation in Kashmir. “Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn’t say they get along so great,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I will do the best I can to mediate,” he added.