Kashmir issue warrants world’s immediate attention: British MPs

ISLAMABAD: A British parliamentary delegation said on Monday that Kashmir issue was a human catastrophe which warrants immediate attention of the international community.

During a meeting with National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser, Member Parliament (MP) Khalid Mahmood, who headed the five-member delegation, said British people were aware of the plight of Kashmiri people and would extend their utmost support for the resolution of Kashmir issue, adding atrocities being committed by Indian forces were highly condemnable.

Mahmood along with his colleagues was on an informative visit about Kashmir issue and would apprise the British Parliament of the real situation on ground. MPs Imran Hussain and Stephen Timms also spoke about the situation in Kashmir.

They said Britain believes in civil liberties and human rights, therefore, it would push the case of Kashmiri people at appropriate forums, adding: “No one in the civilised world could support such cruelty against innocent civilians just to crush protest”.

NA speaker Qaiser said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition plan of sub-continent and Britain should assert its role for the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

He said leaving the Kashmir dispute unresolved had brought the peace of the region at stake, adding continued denial of the due right to Kashmiri people for decades and recent unilateral succession of state of Jammu and Kashmir with Indian mainland had exposed the democratic outlook of India.

Qaiser said the recent unilateral decision of the Indian government without involving Kashmiri people was utter contravention of its international commitments. He stressed theBritish MPs to raise the issue in British Parliament and other international forums for its resolution.

He said Kashmir issue was a flashpoint and constant threat to the peace in the South Asia, adding international community, UNSC and Human Rights Commission should take notice of the situation.

Earlier, both the sides discussed matters of bilateral interest and ways and means to further strengthen relations between the two parliaments. The speaker said cooperation between both the parliaments in legislation and staff exchange needed to be enhanced for taking advantage of each other’s experiences.