Pakistan will go to any lengths to help Kashmiris: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a historic blunder in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) by unilaterally revoking the special status of the disputed territory, thereby providing an opportunity for Kashmiris to get freedom from the Indian occupation.

In his televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete support to eight million Kashmiris in the IOJ&K for their indigenous struggle for fundamental rights and self-determination. He vowed the whole Pakistani nation and its government would go to any lengths to support the oppressed Kashmiris.

Khan urged every Pakistani to come out of their homes and workplaces every week for half an hour and on the upcoming Friday from 1200 hours to 1230 hours to express solidarity with the people of IOJ&K.

The Prime Minister again warned if India resorted to aggression, it would have far-reaching impacts on the entire world as the both countries possessed nuclear arms.Khan said Pakistan’s Kashmir policy was at a decisive point, adding he had apprised the world leaders of the plight of the eight million Kashmiri people in the IOJ&K.

The Prime Minister’s speech came as the people of IOJ&K endured 22nd day of detention in their homes, without any access to food, medicines and communication facilities.India unilaterally changed the status of the disputed territory on August 5 that guaranteed special rights to the people of the Muslim-majority region.

Taking the nation in confidence, the Prime Minister said his government came into power with the pledge to have good relations with all its neighbours as it believed better ties were vital for uplifting their peoples from poverty, unemployment and to address shared issues of climate change and environment. But every peace move taken by Pakistan, was frustrated by India with leveling of unfounded allegations.

After the Pulwama incident and Indian moves to get Pakistan blacklisted through Financial Action Task Force (FATF), his government had decided not to hold any further dialogue with India, he added.

“I will take the world leaders in confidence and apprise them of the situation in Kashmir,” Khan said as he mentioned his forthcoming address to the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at New York.

Khan spoke at length of the racist ideology of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) that was the core reason behind the current state of things in the occupied territory.

He said Pakistan took the issue to the international fora and the United Nations Security Council for the first time, since 1965. The world came to know of the horrific situation in the IOJ&K as the international media highlighted the gruesome atrocities being perpetrated by the Indian armed forces against unarmed civilians.

He said the scrapping of Article 370 which stripped Kashmir of its special status, gave a message that India was only for the Hindus. The world was anxiously waiting for finding out the truth, once the curfew was lifted, he added.

The Prime Minister said racist and fascist policies of the Modi’s government were directly under the influence of RSS, which had tried to annex the disputed valley by sending additional troops after stripping the special status of the IOJ&K.

He said such a high-handedness and haughty approach to suppress such freedom movements had always resulted in destruction of rulers and cited the historic blunder of Hitler to invade Russia.

The Prime Minister said with its unilateral and illegal steps, the Indian government had not only violated UN Security Council’s resolutions, but also its Constitution, its superior judiciary’s decision and the promises made by Nehru and Gandhi with the people of Kashmir.

He said India’s secular constitution had ended and the RSS, which was on the loose in India, had been sending a message to the outer world that India belonged to Hindus only. He said everyone should have knowledge about RSS supremacist ideology deeply rooted in the belief that India only belonged to the Hindus with historic bias towards Muslim rulers.

The Prime Minister said Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had sensed the Hindus’ designs and ideology and was compelled to launch Pakistan Movement.This ideology was responsible for the destruction of Babri Masjid and massacre of Muslims in Gujarat, he added.

He said the Indian government had taken all the illegal measures and resorted to every kind of oppression against the innocent Kashmiris. He added now it was obligatory for Pakistan and the world to take steps for the protection and safety of the people of Kashmir.

The Kashmiris in IOJ&K, he said, were looking towards the whole international community and the UN, which had taken the responsibility for holding a plebiscite in the disputed valley to ensure the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people. He said about 1.15 billion Muslims were also looking towards the UN and the world powers. Whether world powers would go by their market preferences.

The UN was mandated to protect the weaker nations against the aggression of the powerful, he added.He assured the nation that being an ambassador for the Kashmir cause, he would continue raising his voice at all the forums, besides further mobilising Pakistani embassies.

The Prime Minister advised the nation not to get pessimistic with the approach of certain countries as they would gradually realise the gravity of situation in IOJ&K.He said Pakistan had reports India was planning to stage a false flag operation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the pretext of infiltration, and would try to divert the world attention towards Pakistan, but the Pakistan Army were on high alert and ready to counter any misadventure.