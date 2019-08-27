close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Roof collapse kills youth

National

 
August 27, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: A labourer died and four others sustained injuries when a roof of an under-construction building collapsed on them on Yazman Road. According to Rescue-1122 sources, they received an emergency phone call about roof collapse of an under-construction building and the ambulances rushed to the scene. They said the roof had killed one labourer and injured four others, who were rushed to hospital. According to doctors, condition of two people was critical.

