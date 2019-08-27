close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 27, 2019

Three die in road accidents

National

A
APP
August 27, 2019

SARGODHA: Three people, including two women, died in road accidents in Behl and Phularwan police limits on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Jahangir was traveling on his motorcycle on Bhakhar Road when a speeding van hit him near Chooni Janubi. As a result, two women, Banno Mai and Ameeran Mai died on the spot. Jahangir and six-year-old Saghar sustained injuries. Meanwhile, motorcyclist Hussain of Chak 15/NB died when a car hit him on Mandi Bahauddin Road.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan