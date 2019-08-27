Three die in road accidents

SARGODHA: Three people, including two women, died in road accidents in Behl and Phularwan police limits on Monday. According to police, Muhammad Jahangir was traveling on his motorcycle on Bhakhar Road when a speeding van hit him near Chooni Janubi. As a result, two women, Banno Mai and Ameeran Mai died on the spot. Jahangir and six-year-old Saghar sustained injuries. Meanwhile, motorcyclist Hussain of Chak 15/NB died when a car hit him on Mandi Bahauddin Road.