Three killers arrested in murder case

FAISALABAD: Police Monday arrested three killers of a youth. According to a police spokesman, Inamul Haq of Chak 386/GB was heading towards home on a motorcycle some two weeks ago when three bandits intercepted him near Chak 438/GB and shot him dead over resistance. Police registered a case and arrested three active members of a notorious dacoit gang. During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed killing Inamul Haq.

20 power pilferers booked: On the report of Fesco teams police

Monday booked 20 power pilferers from various areas of the city during the past 24 hours. The task force unearthed electricity theft at 20 points and imposed heavy fines on the power thieves. Police registered separate cases against the accused.

Toxic liquor claims life: A youth died after consuming toxic liquor in the area of Saddar police. According to police, Bilal son of Iqbal of Chak 228-RB consumed toxic liquor and died at the DHQ hospital.