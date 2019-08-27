close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Plane escapes crash after bird hit

National

LAHORE: A Lahore-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered serious damage after a bird hit it near Allama Iqbal International Airport here Monday. The flight PK-758 was coming from London to Lahore. The Boeing 777 aircraft’s engine number one received considerable damage due to the bird hit. However, the pilot of the aircraft successfully landed the plane at the airport. Subsequently, the aircraft was grounded for maintenance.

