Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Farmer’s paddy crop destroyed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

DASKA: Fifteen people Monday destroyed paddy crop of a farmer in the area of Satra police. Accused Asghar and his accomplices entered the fields of Sarwar of village Ram and destroyed his crop. They threatened him of dire consequences when he tried to prevent them from harming the crop. Police have registered a case.

