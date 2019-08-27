Dacoit killed in encounter with police

TOBA TEK SINGH: A dacoit was killed during a ‘police encounter’ here on Monday. The DPO’s spokesperson Attaullah told that the police received an information that three dacoits were looting passengers near Chak 383/JB. To it, the police sealed different link roads and a police party led by inspector Saeed Akhtar confronted three bikers, he told. On seeing the police, the dacoits opened fire at the police, which was retaliated, he added. As a result, one unidentified dacoit was killed while two others fled, he claimed. The spokesperson said that so far the killed dacoit could not be identified. He claimed that the dacoit was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. However, the sources claimed that the deceased was identified as Sajid Ali of Chak 244/GB who was wanted by police in different crimes.

NADRA: The Nadra has withdrawn its decision to temporarily close passport office at Toba Tek Singh. The Nadra has decided that the building offered by the DC would be utilised for the passport office till completion of repair and renovation of the old building previously used by the Nadra for the passport office. The Nadra had announced two days ago that the building used for the passport office had been declared rundown by the buildings department so the office would be closed for at least one month for repair of the building. Meanwhile, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi and PTI provincial vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq claimed that the Nadra changed its decision on their request.