ATC court issues warrants for co-accused in anchor murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Monday issued non-bailable warrant for the absconding brother of the DHA double murders suspect Atif Zaman, directing his arrest within a week.

According to the police, Adil Zaman who is an accomplice in the crime is on the run or into the hiding since the day of the killing. On July 9, Atif allegedly killed anchorperson Mureed Abbas and their mutual friend Khizar Hayat over a business dispute in a DHA hotel. The CCTV footages and eye-witnesses accounts of the incident suggests Adil to have accompanied his brother when he killed the two.

The ATC-I judge ordered the police to arrest Adil and present him in the court by September 2.

The judge also directed the office to supply copies of the charge sheet and other prosecution documents to the main suspect. The case was recently transferred to the ATC after the police charge sheeted the suspects under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Atif was produced in the court on a wheelchair since he is recovering from a self-inflicted wound. After the killings, the suspect had tried to commit suicide at his apartment.

The Police have named 35 witnesses in the charge sheet against the Zaman brothers.

According to the charge sheet Atif fired four bullets at Abbas and three at Hayat which proved fatal. The police claim the empties collected from the crime scene have matched with Atif's pistol.