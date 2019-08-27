Gilani for ensuring right of self-determination to Kashmiris

MULTAN: Former premier and PPP senior leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has urged the international community to play its role in ensuring the right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Talking to journalists on the death of Chaudhry Zafar Arain on Monday, the former premier said that the Kashmiris had been experiencing curfew for the last 23 days, which was highly condemnable. He said that India was promoting culture of terrorism across Asia by controlling the Indian Held Kashmir through violence and cruelty. He said that the PPP always fought for the Kashmiris and advocated for the cause of Kashmir at all forums. Gilani lauded former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for fighting the Kashmir case at the global forums during his tenure. He asked the government to take steps to reduce the miseries of the masses. He demanded the government ensure resolution of peasant's problems as farmers were passing through a critical phase of inflation.

system to improve educational results: The Punjab government is introducing a monitoring system to improve educational results, assessing qualitative performance of teachers and preventing external interference into school affairs.

It was said by Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu during his surprise visit to the Multan Public School here on Monday. The commissioner checked teachers’ attendance and inspected way of teaching in classrooms. He underlined the need of capacity building of teachers to improve standards of education. He instructed school administration to devise a strategy for teachers’ training workshops. He told that the new monitoring system would not compromise on discipline. There was a dire need to utilise all resources to make the schools successful and well-reputed institutions. He said that improvement in infrastructure would create improvement in the educational system. He underlined the need for taking practical measures for the improvement of educational system and infrastructure improvement.

He said that he would review the membership of the Board of Directors and Board of Trustees. The school principal would answerable about administrative affairs and other matters. He asked the school administration to hold regular meetings of the BoG to decide fee and other administrative affairs.