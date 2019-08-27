Water level at Head Islam further increases

BUREWALA: Water level further increased in River Sutlej at Head Islam on Monday.

According to the Flood Control Centre, 23,747 cusec water in and out was recorded at Islam Head Works while at Head Sulemanki Works it was recorded 56,660 cusec and at Head Ganda Singh Wala it was recorded 37,640 cusec. The Irrigation Department removed an illegal closure near Head Islam while Rescue 1122 teams had moved 145 people to safer places from different parts of Burewala sub-division. The district administration has issued evacuation warning to the residents of pond areas of the river about four days ago. The administration has also set up 14 relief camps across the district. A closure near Basti Bahawal Khan was flowed off and flood water entered near suburbs areas of Mouza Jatera, Mouza Bhindi Jatera, Mouza Noon and Basti Noshera. The animals and goods from the settlements had been moved to safer places. The flood water also destroyed hundreds of acres of lands and crops of cotton, maize and paddy.

Vehari Education Chief Executive Officer Hafiz Muhammad Qasim informed that the Primary School Saldera Hattar had been closed due to flood and leaves had been given to about 100 students due to flood. He said that all other material had been shifted to safer place as flood did not enter in the school premises yet. He said that three more schools were in danger due to flood and we were taking precautionary measures for these schools. Meanwhile, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia while talking to The News said that the situation was under control and no further water flow was expected but current situation would continue for three more days. We were keeping an eye on all possibilities as our health, irrigation, revenue and rescue departments were ready to deal with any kind of emergency, he added. Meanwhile, the Irrigation Department has removed an illegal closure near Head Islam. Meanwhile, Vehari Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said that Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, Revenue, Health and Livestock staff are performing their duties at flood relief camps. He said this while visiting a flood relief camp along with DPO Saqib Sultan at Government Higher Secondary School at Sahoka on Monday. The DC and the DPO inspected the rescue operation. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that all necessary medicines and other facilities had been provided to the flood affectees. He said that all steps were being taken to evacuate people from flooded areas. Police, Revenue and all other departments were working together to evacuate people from the flood-hit areas, he informed. DPO Saqib Sultan said that the administration was being given full support to evacuate people from the flood-affected areas. The police and district administration teams had been formed to evacuate the flooded areas, he added. Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb and Tehsildar Muhammad Zafar Mughal were also present.

COLLEGE BLOCK: Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia has said that all resources are being utilised to provide best environment to the students at the Divisional Public School.

He was addressing a function after lying foundation stone of the college block at the DPS here on Monday. The DC said that after the Matriculation, the students would go for the secondary classes at the DPS. Assistant Commissioner Rana Aurangzeb, ADC Finance and Planning Muhammad Muzaffar Khan, ASP Asif Raza, Education CEO Hafiz Qasim Ali and others were also present. Meanwhile, DC Irfan Ali said that inter-house quiz competition would help highlight the skills of the students. He said this while distributing certificates and prizes among the winning students of the inter-house quiz competition. The DC said that the students of Burewala were very active in the field of education. The admission in the secondary classes would be started from next year, he added. Meanwhile, DC Irfan Ali Kathia inspected the sewerage lines at F Block Timber Market.