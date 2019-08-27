Justice Sh Azmat Saeed retires today

ISLAMABAD: Justice Sh Azmat Saeed senior judge of the Supreme Court is all set to bid farewell to the judiciary as his tenure comes to an end today (Tuesday).

Justice Sh Azmat Saeed served as Supreme Court judge for seven years and was part of the bench which handled numerous high-profile cases including Panama case. A full court reference will be held today at 11.30 am to bid farewell to the senior apex court judge. A declaration issued by the top court stated that senior lawyers and judges will be attending the event. Justice Azmat was sworn in as SC judge on June 1, 2012. He was administered the oath by the then chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.