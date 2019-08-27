Lawyers observe countrywide strike

KARACHI: The lawyers observed strike across the country on Monday (August 26) against the government references filed against judges alleged harassment of legal fraternity and the Indian aggression in Kashmir. On the call of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) the lawyers throughout the country as well as in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir boycotted courts and held protest meetings at the Bar rooms. The lawyers refused to appear in Sindh High Court (SHC) and subordinate courts for hearings. They held demonstrations outside the court and also raised the slogans against the government. The President of SHC Bar Association Muhammad Aqil, while talking to media, said that the Bar had protested against the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for issuing permanent letters to three lawyers on which JCP

issued a notice of contempt of court to the senior layer Amjad Shah. “We strongly condemn such actions by JCP,” he

said. The lawyers demanded to withdraw references against the judges. They also maintained that the Bar will protect the lawyers reservations.