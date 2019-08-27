close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Goods train derails, Pindi-bound trains delayed

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Derailment of five wagons of a goods train between Kala Shah Kaku and Shahdara on Monday evening disrupted the rail traffic between Lahore and Rawalpindi. According to Railway officials, the trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi resumed operations after some time by diverting them towards Sangla Hill and then Wazirabad. However, Rawalpindi-bound Railcar was delayed for a couple of hours besides some other trains. Railway officials said work was under way to bring back the goods train on track and resume normal railway traffic. The world was expected to be completed by late Monday night.

