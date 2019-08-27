Goods train derails, Pindi-bound trains delayed

LAHORE: Derailment of five wagons of a goods train between Kala Shah Kaku and Shahdara on Monday evening disrupted the rail traffic between Lahore and Rawalpindi. According to Railway officials, the trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi resumed operations after some time by diverting them towards Sangla Hill and then Wazirabad. However, Rawalpindi-bound Railcar was delayed for a couple of hours besides some other trains. Railway officials said work was under way to bring back the goods train on track and resume normal railway traffic. The world was expected to be completed by late Monday night.