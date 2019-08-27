Opposition APC postponed

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition scheduled to be held on August 29 has been postponed. Maulana Fazlur Rehman will announce the new dates for it after the consultation with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The decision of the APC postponement was taken in the meeting of the Rehbar Committee that was held with its convener opposition leader in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Akram Khan Durrani in the chair here Monday. The decision was taken on the request of the PML-N and PPP as the PML-N communicated about the illness of Shahbaz Sharif while PPP communicated about the other political engagements of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who had just returned from his visit to Gilgit Baltistan. It was decided that Maulana Fazlur Rehman will contact Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for new APC dates most probably next week.

Talking to newsmen after the meeting of Rehbar committee, Akram Khan Durrani said that all the parties had presented their Charter of Demands for the opposition’s plan to lock down Islamabad as agreed in the previous APC meeting last week.

Akram Khan Durrani said the Charter of Demands of the opposition parties will be presented before the APC for discussion and approval and once it was approved from the APC, it would be made public.

He said the dates of the lock down and march on Islamabad would be announced in the All Parties Conference, which now be held on fresh date instead of August 29. ‘The heads of the parties of the All Parties Conference will decide the dates for march on Islamabad,” he said adding that the Rehbar Committee always take a decision with the consensus and future decision will also be made with consensus.

Akran Khan Durrani dubbed the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan a ‘disappointment’ and accused the government of making a deal on the issue of Kashmir. “The address of Prime Minister Imran Khan only disappoints the people and this address was nothing more than disappointment,” he said.

He said the session of the United Nation’s Security Council was called on the request of China on the issue of Ladakh. “No country wanted to go along with us and it was a failure of the government at diplomatic level,” he said.

He demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan as further time to the government will be worse for the country.

He predicted the country would witness the major decisions in the month time.

In reply to a question regarding the appointment of the two members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, he said the president had violated the constitution in making these appointments.