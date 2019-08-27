Dar Academy annex Metjehart Top title

LAHORE: Dar Hockey Academy, widely acknowledged as Pakistan’s finest nursery for last many years, defeated hosts MEP 2-0 in the final to win the Metjehart Top Tournament. On a bright sunny day, a healthy crowd turned up to witness the highly anticipated final. Pakistan’s ambassador in Holland Shujaat Rathore traveled from The Hague to witness the final. There was a fast start to the final. Ali Aziz missed a sitter in the very first minute. MEP obtained two penalty corners in the fourth and sixth minute but it remained scoreless when the first quarter ended. Dar Academy were clearly the better side in the next 15 minutes. They dominated for large periods and created chances. One Ali Aziz backhander came off the far pole. In the 27th minute, they deservedly went ahead. Adeel Latif eliminated three defenders in a row. Once, inside the circle, he offloaded to Farhan who flicked it in from a close range. On the stroke of the half time, MEP wasted a goal mouth chance. Dar Academy didn’t take foot off the gas after the change of the ends. Wasim Akram’s brilliant diving effort went narrowly wide. In the 35th minute, advantage was doubled. Again, Adeel made the initial run. Ball was passed to Salman Hussain at the top right of the circle. His ball was tapped in by Ali Aziz, his 12th goal of the tour, in a typical centre forward fashion.