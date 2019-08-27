close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket

Sports

LAHORE: Abdul Qadir Club marched into the 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Manawan Gym by 76 runs played at Township Albilal Ground. Fine bowling by Faiz Malik was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Abdul Qadir Cricket Club 159/9 in 20 Overs (Hassan Ali 20, Ahmed Raza 22, Sulaiman Qadir 39, Ismail Farooq 15, Umer Shafiq 23). Manwan Gym 83/9 in 16 Overs (Qaiser Aslam 10, Sohaib Aslam 25, M Khalid 14, Faiz Malik 3/14, Ahmed Raza 2/5, Osama Javed 2/21).

