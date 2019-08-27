Hasan returns home

LAHORE: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has reached Pakistan after his marriage with an Indian girl Samiya Arzoo and will soon join the PCB training camp. The 25-year-old reached Lahore from Dubai and left for home in Gujranwala along with his family members and friends without talking to the media. Let it be known that the pacer had tied the knot with UAE-based Indian expatriate –Samiya Arzoo – on August 20 after taking leave from the cricket board.