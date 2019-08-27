Rashid snatches Guinness record from India

LAHORE: Pakistan’s well known martial artist, Rashid Naseem, who came to limelight during the Punjab Youth Sports Festival 2012, snatched another Guinness World Record from India and dedicated the achievement to the people of Kashmir.

Naseem smashed 234 walnuts in a minute to rip off Indian martial artist, Prabhakar Reddy, from his record of crushing 229 walnuts in the given time. It was not the first time that the Rashid has snatched a record from an Indian martial artist, he has done it for fifteen times in his career so far. Naseem, who has more than two dozen records registered in the Guinness Book of World Records, revealed that he always looks to break records belonging to the arch-rivals, India. “I wanted to break this record and dedicate it to Kashmir,” said Naseem. “I have broken 15 Indian records in the past. When I find a record of an Indian athlete, I try to break it.”