Ijaz made U-19 team head coach

LAHORE: Former Test batsman Ijaz Ahmed has been appointed as head coach of the Pakistan U-19 cricket team on a three-year contract, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced Monday.

Ijaz has been in coaching since 2009, serving as the head coach for Pakistan ‘A’ and U-19 sides. He also took up the head coach’s role with the national men’s side (in 2010) during his stint as an assistant coach.

Ijaz will also work very closely with the Pakistan U-16 and Pakistan ‘A’ sides and will assume charge following the ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2019, to be played in Colombo from 5 to 14 September. His first assignment is likely to be the ‘A’ team eight-nation T20 tournament in Kenya next month. The junior teams’ other international assignments this season are U-16 home series against Bangladesh, which starts in October, ACC Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup in Bangladesh in November and the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 in South Africa next year. Ijaz was chosen for the assignment following a robust recruitment process in which a number of high-profile and quality former international cricketers were interviewed by Wasim Khan and Mudassar Nazar.

Ijaz Ahmed said: “I am thankful to the PCB for trusting me with the important responsibility of grooming and nurturing the future stars of Pakistan cricket. Junior cricket is a lifeline for any cricketing nation; as it sees talented youngsters graduate to senior cricket and carry forward the legacy of some of the greatest cricketers this proud nation has produced.

Mudassar Nazar said: “I have seen Ijaz Ahmed develop as one of the most talented coaches. He has a vision and strategy. He is hard working and has a reputation of being a good student of cricket who can analyse the game and spot talent.