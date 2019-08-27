close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Nadir Magsi claims Sarfaranga Desert Rally

Sports

August 27, 2019

LAHORE: Veteran rally racer Nadir Magsi claimed the Sarfaranga Desert Rally 2019 in Skardu. According to reports received here, Nadir finished the 52-kilometre stretch in 36 minutes and 11 seconds. Sahibzada Sultan was the runner-up while Babar Khan finished in third position. In the motorbike competition, Ibrahim emerged victorious while Moin Khan finished in second. Zaigham Chauhan took the third position. Rehana Abdullah won the women’s category whereas Beena Shahab finished at second position. The competition was dedicated to the people of Kashmir. Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Secretary Asif Ullah Khan had said that the Sarfaranga rally will promote the regional culture.

