Waqar to be honoured at Bradman gala dinner

LAHORE: Pace bowling legend Waqar Younis will be the first Pakistani cricketer to be honoured at 13th annual Bradman Gala Dinner, on Wednesday November 13 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. According to the Australian website the dinner will celebrate the splendid cricket career of the legend. Previously Mathew Hayden and Justin Langer were inducted as the Honourees in last year’s dinner. “This year we are honouring Waqar Younis, one of Pakistan’s greatest ever fast bowlers. As always, many past and current Test players should be in attendance,” said the Bradman Museum & International Cricket Hall of Fame. “Incidentally, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Bradman Museum. On October 14, 1989 Sir Donald and Lady Jessie Bradman stood on the steps of the Bradman Oval pavilion and officially declared the Bradman Museum open”. The Bradman Museum celebrates Sir Don Bradman’s contributions to world cricket and tends to honour the greatest achievers of the game. The Museum is also known as ‘The Home of Cricket Memories.