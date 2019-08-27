South African tycoon accused of bribing Zuma dies in car crash

JOHANNESBURG: A controversial CEO of a South African corporation enmeshed in a top-level bribery scandal died Monday in a car crash, police and his company said. Gavin Watson, 73, died when a car he was driving rammed into a concrete pillar, according to police. Police did not mention him by name but said in a statement that he “allegedly lost control of his vehicle” near Johannesburg´s O.R. Tambo international airport. Formerly an anti-apartheid hero, Watson´s name surfaced this year in an inquiry into entrenched state corruption. According to allegations at an ongoing judicial probe, his company, formerly known as Bosasa, dished out monthly bribes to ex-president Jacob Zuma and some top state officials in exchange for lucrative government tenders. Bosasa´s ex-chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi, told the inquiry in January this year that on one occasion Watson went to Zuma´s private home and “personally brought” him the money.