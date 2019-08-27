close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 27, 2019

Kosovo to hold snap elections on Oct 6

World

AFP
August 27, 2019

PRISTINA: Kosovo will hold early elections on October 6, the president´s office announced Monday, after lawmakers voted last week to dissolve parliament following the departure of the prime minister. President Hashim Thaci “has decided today to call early elections for the assembly... and has set the date for Sunday, October 6, 2019,” the president´s office said in a statement.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World