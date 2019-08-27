Kosovo to hold snap elections on Oct 6

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PRISTINA: Kosovo will hold early elections on October 6, the president´s office announced Monday, after lawmakers voted last week to dissolve parliament following the departure of the prime minister. President Hashim Thaci “has decided today to call early elections for the assembly... and has set the date for Sunday, October 6, 2019,” the president´s office said in a statement.
