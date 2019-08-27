Macron condemns ‘extraordinarily rude’ Bolsonaro insults

BIARRITZ, France: French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Monday “extraordinarily rude” comments made about his wife Brigitte by his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro. “He has made some extraordinarily rude comments about my wife,” Macron said at a press conference when asked to react to statements about him by the Brazilian government. “What can I say? It´s sad. It´s sad for him firstly, and for Brazilians,” he added. On Sunday, a Bolsonaro supporter posted a message on Facebook mocking the appearance of Brigitte Macron and comparing her unfavourably with Brazil´s first lady Michelle Bolsonaro. “Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?” he wrote next to an unflattering picture of Brigitte Macron, 65, who is 28 years older than Bolsonaro´s wife, Michelle. Bolsonaro replied on Facebook: “Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha. “I think Brazilian women will probably be ashamed to read that from their president,” Macron said. “I think that Brazilians, who are a great people, will probably be ashamed to see this behaviour... “And as I feel friendship and respect towards the Brazilian people, I hope that they will very soon have a president who behaves in the right way.”