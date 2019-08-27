close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
August 27, 2019

Thai palace releases rare images of king´s royal consort

World

August 27, 2019

BANGKOK: Thailand´s palace has released rare images and a biography of the king´s newly anointed royal consort, including both candid and action-packed photos of her aiming a weapon on a firing range, piloting a plane, and preparing to parachute. King Maha Vajiralongkorn bestowed the rank of “Chao Khun Phra” or noble consort on the 34-year-old former army nurse Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi on his 67th birthday in July. She is the first woman to receive the noble rank in nearly a century. The publication of the more than 60 photos and a 46-page biography was dated last week, but did not start circulating online until Monday. “The king has ordered the creation of a royal biography for Chao Khun Phra Sineenat Bilaskalayani,” a statement from the Royal Office said, using her full title.

