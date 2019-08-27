Man kills parents over land dispute

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed his parents over a land dispute in Rangkot area in the limits of Garhi Habibullah Police Station here on Monday.

Mohammad Altaf, according to police, used to quarrel with his parents Mohammad Iqbal and Salima Bibi over the ownership of a piece of land.

They said the parents had lodged a complaint with police and sought his arrest. This infuriated Altaf allegedly took the extreme step. Before the incident, he came home and exchanged harsh words with his parents. Later, he allegedly opened fire at them leaving both of them dead on the spot. According to locals, the suspect even didn’t allow anybody after the firing to shift the bodies to hospital for over two hours until police rushed to the scene and arrested him with the arm. The bodies were taken to Civil Hospital in Garhi Habibullah and handed over to the family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.