Free eye camps arranged in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Directorate of the Health Services Merged Areas organized free eye camps to provide quality services to patients.

Director Dr Shah Faisal oversaw all the activity, said an official handout.

The camps were held in Mohmand (Rural Health Centre Ekkaghund, BHU Michini, Type-D Hospital Mamad Gat, BHU Pandyali, BHU Prang Ghaar) and Orakzai Merged Area (THQ Hospital Ghiljo and Type-D Hospital Dabori).

The camps were month-long (August) and arranged by the Eye Care Services Programme of the Merged Areas.

A total of 1,868 patients suffering from various ophthalmological diseases were examined by a qualified team, while 27 patients were registered for cataract surgeries.

Up to 635 reading glasses were provided to patients having problems with near vision.