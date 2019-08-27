Two die in accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: Two people died in road accidents here on GT Road, Rahwali, on Monday. Muhammad Akram of Sharif Farm and his son
Yahya were travelling on a motorcycle when a bus hit them, leaving Akram dead on the spot and Yahya wounded critically. He was rushed to hospital. Mushtaq, 60, was crossing a road when a motorcycle hit him, leaving him injured critically. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
