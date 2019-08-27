Teachers resent postponement of election

PESHAWAR: The teachers staged a demonstration to protest against the decision of the provincial government to postpone the election of the All Teachers Association and announced to challenge it in the court of law.

Led by the provincial president of the association Khairullah Hawari, Syed Mohammad Shah Bacha, Mian Ziaur Rehman and others, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road outside the Peshawar Press Club. The protesters said the government itself had announced to hold the election and the decision had been appreciated by the teacher community. They said the teachers spent a huge amount of money on their election campaign, but the government postponed it. The speakers asked the government to withdraw the decision or else they would launch a protest movement.