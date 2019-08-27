Code of conduct issued for sectarian harmony

MANSEHRA: The district administration on Monday issued a code of conduct for leaders of the Shia and Sunni sects to maintain peace and religious harmony in the district during Muharram.

A circular, issued by Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Haider Khan, said that there was sufficient ground for him to impose a ban on such practices which could trigger law and order situation in Muharram in the district under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

It said that the ban had been imposed on the pillion riding, display of arms, hate speeches, distribution of sectarian materials, use of loudspeakers for delivering of sermons and speeches based on hatred. “The Shia community in Majalis will use the loudspeakers in a low tone in such a manner that inhabitants of the nearby localities are not disturbed,” said the circular. The copies of circular were dispatched to the secretary, home department, commissioner of Hazara, district nazim and other concerns.