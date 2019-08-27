KP BOIT chief assumes charge

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Hassan Daud Butt has started working as chief executive officer of the KP Board of Investment & Trade.
Butt had been working in the Planning Division for the past three years as project director of the CPEC. A press release said the official has played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations between governments of Pakistan and China through the projects. He has also served as a diplomat in China and Vietnam. In light of his extensive experience, there is greater potential for better investment in the province.
