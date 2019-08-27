Delegation briefed on PMRU services

PESHAWAR: The Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) is a dedicated unit under the direct supervision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary to evaluate the performance of provincial and district governments.

This was stated by PMRU Coordinator Shahid Mehmood while briefing a delegation of 42nd common probationary officers of Civil Services Academy Lahore on Monday.

The delegation, led by Director Asim Iqbal and Ammara Amir Additional Director (PAS), was on a study tour. The delegation was briefed about the services of PMRU, its system of complaint redressal and overall performance, said a handout.

It was stated that the core objectives of PMRU included establishing a culture of quantified performance management, improving public service delivery through reforms and innovations, promoting transparency and accountability-governance and using of digital technologies.

He added that the task management system has been implemented by all departments and districts whereby time-bound tasks were assigned to concerned officials.

The district governments performance, he said, was being monitored through District Performance Monitoring Framework (DPMF), which was KPIs based system whereby monthly data was reported to chief secretary office by all devolved departments, the inspection like activities under the unit through the digital system which record all inspections by district administration.