BUREWALA: Rescue 1122 staffers shifted the body and attendants of the funeral to a graveyard near Mauza Kale Shah through boats as flood in Sutlej River has disconnected land routes in many areas. Rescue personnel set a great example of serving the citizens as Mauza Kale Shah as it was very difficult to shift the body to the graveyard.
