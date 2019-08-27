close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 27, 2019

Funeral

Peshawar

BUREWALA: Rescue 1122 staffers shifted the body and attendants of the funeral to a graveyard near Mauza Kale Shah through boats as flood in Sutlej River has disconnected land routes in many areas. Rescue personnel set a great example of serving the citizens as Mauza Kale Shah as it was very difficult to shift the body to the graveyard.

