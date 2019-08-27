MSO annual convention held

Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that existence of Pakistan on the earth is courtesy the ‘Two-Nation Theory’.

We will continue our struggle to get the world rid of darkness of oppression and brutality through knowledge. Farzandan-e-Mukhtar should come into the filed by taking the flag of knowledge in their hands, says a press release.

These views were expressed by him in a message delivered by him at the Annual Convention of Mukhtar Students Organisation (MSO) organised on the topic of ‘Two-Nation Theory and the Present-Day Requirements’ at Markazi Imambargah Qasr-e-Abu Talib and which was read out to the audience by TNFJ Central Secretary Information Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi. Organisation’s senior leader Muhammad Ali Bangash was elected as new central president, while Syed Ali Zain Naqvi was elected as general secretary

TNFJ Secretary General Syed Shujaat Ali Bokhari and other central leaders were the guests of honour on the occasion. Central President of MSO, provincial, regional office-bearers and student delegates coming from all over the country participated in the Convention and presented their progress reports.

Agha Moosavi said anti-Pakistan powers desire to declare creation of Pakistan a mistake by proving Pakistan’s ideological foundation that is why the Indian prime minister had expressed happiness when the motherland was divided into two parts by saying that “We have drowned the Two-Nation Theory in the Bay of Bengal”. This type of thinking, he added, proves the extremeness of hate and rivalry of our perpetual enemy but the enemy has forgotten that rest of the Pakistan has cropped up today as an atomic power and this fact has forced our enemy to spend sleepless nights and has proved that the Two-Nation Theory is still alive. He said whether it is the massacre to Muslims in Gujerat or removal of Article 370 from Kashmir, every incident proves the truthfulness of the Two-Nation Theory.