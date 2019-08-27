AAUR, ABM sign MoU

Rawalpindi: The Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) and Association for Biorisk Management (ABM) Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), here on Monday.

The main purpose of this MoU was to implement Pakistan Biorisk Management (PBMP) Programme activities through mutual coordination of stakeholders and to control zoonotic pathogens through the introduction and strengthening of bio-safety & bio-security practices in Faculty of Veterinary & Animal Sciences of PMAS-AAUR.

Under the MoU, bio-safety and bio-security practices will be strengthened in the PMAS-AAUR and the ABM will provide technical support to the laboratories of the University on a regular basis regarding bio safety and security. Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR and Dr. Asghar Ali Executive Director ABM signed MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Under the MoU, the association will provide technical support to the engaged laboratories and will assist in constituting a bio-safety committee for regular review of bio-safety and security status in the laboratory. The ABM will also strengthen the laboratory through the provision of essential equipment and reagents. It will also provide bio safety kits to the training participants.