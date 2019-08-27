Poetry that pulls at heartstrings

Islamabad: Kishwar Naheed’s poetry book ‘Sheerin Sukhni se paray’ makes us sit up and take notice of the harsh realities of life. Her ‘nazms’ prove we still have so much wrong about the world we live in.

Even incredibly strong among us will be moved to tears by her lines of poetry. There are stories behind her poems in this beautiful and timeless book that get under the skin. The book is a unique collection of poems that are alternately heart breaking, inspiring, moving and powerful. The cutting-edge virtue of her poetry is her gift of distilling thought-provoking, sharp and insightful glimpses of all that is around us in a language that pulls at heartstrings.

Her poetry reflects on our world’s plight and is a symbol of female venture into the unkind world. But what’s the use of being bolder? At times, she takes aim and strikes the target but her strike becomes ineffectual as she herself becomes its victim. Her poems Hud Beeti Jug Beeti, Za’ayaycha and Mazi Kabhi Haal Naheen Banta reveal this troublesome fact.

Despite having a touch of distress, it is the most lucid book of daring poems about the human anguish, sufferings and dreams. None can escape the feelings spinning around in her poems. Read her poems Baysubab Mushwara, Sargzshat, Sawal Hee Jawab Hai, Boohray Boohray Reechh ki FIR, Sargoshian, Nuskha-e-Jawadani, Yaqeen Karo etc.

Our interest in her poetry is spurred by our heartbeat quickened by poet’s unrequited passions, ‘forbidden’ desires and finely tuned emotions. Reading her poetry makes us feel we can express precisely what she is feeling but fail to articulate.

Her sentiments speak directly to the human soul stirring romantic impulses buried deep and the love that smooths out life’s path, but at times it becomes unbridled as her ‘nazm’ ‘Shehd Dhoondti Mukhee’ indicates: ‘Mohabbat tu ab tissue paper ho gayee hai’.

I can’t tell how close to my bone her poetry has struck. The fireworks in her poetry establish her brilliance. The individualism of this brave and outspoken poet is so apparent that her poetry is bound to find a variety of appreciative audiences.

She is fierce, brave and bold. She hates silence when it is time to speak. Her poetry employs bluntness to great effect. Her poetry negates the traditional notion that poetry is just a pretentious pursuit.

Can our society exist without poets like her? Even if her creativity takes place in solitude, she does not live in a bubble. She is not a recluse, shut away in ivory towers, but creator of a world which she offers us to share.

Kishwar Naheed’s poetry illuminates us with regards to deeper truths that make up the strength and meaning of our lives.