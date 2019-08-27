ABP&AW holds Independence Day seminar

Rawalpindi: While Independence Day falls on August 14, marking the day or celebrations go on throughout the month and with this in mind, the Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) organised an ‘Independence Day seminar at the Rawalpindi Gymkhana.

The event focused on the theme of Independence. The speakers were Shama Sikandar (add brief intro) and Mumtaz Anwar. To create the right ambience, the hall was decorated with green and white balloons and flags while national songs played in the background. To facilitate young entrepreneurs’ stalls of home-made goodies, potted plants and jewelry were also set up.

To begin the proceedings, General Secretary, Asma Naveed welcomed the guests and speakers, followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran by Najma Shahid. Reciting the first few verses of Surah Rahman, she highlighted how ruminating over the lines ‘so which of the favours of your Lord will you deny’ should provide ample opportunity to feel grateful for the blessing of an independent homeland.

The first guest speaker was Shama Sikandar, who gave a brief account of the history of partition, detailing key events during the period of 1940-47 which culminated in the creation of Pakistan. She spoke briefly about the sense of unity and national fervor that was present in every man, woman and child and was the driving force behind the struggle for independence.

Following her, Mumtaz Anwar, an eyewitness to the events of partition, was invited to share her experiences. She relayed haunting details of the events of the train journey from India to Pakistan and highlighted the conditions at the Wagah Border and Walton Camps, which bore testimony to the atrocities meted out during the tumultuous period.