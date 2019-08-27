close
Tue Aug 27, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
August 27, 2019

11 outlaws held

Islamabad

Islamabad: The Islamabad Police have arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

According to details, Station House officer Golra police station Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal along with other arrested Taseer, Rafique, Azan Ashraf and recovered stolen bike, mobile phones, 1.04 kilogram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Saqib and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Bani Gala police arrested Farooq and recovered one liter wine from him while Ramana police recovered one 30 bore pistol from an accused Allah Ditta.

Noon police arrested Shahbaz and Iqbal and recovered a total of 110 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Shams colony police arrested Jaber Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

