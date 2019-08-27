Another teenager trapped

Islamabad: The police have arrested gangsters involved in blackmailing a teenager after making his nude videos and recovered weapon and nude films from their custody.

The Aabpara police have registered first information report (FIR) against the gangsters under sections 377-B and 506-II and started a high-level investigation under the supervision of SP (City).

Mohammad Kamran, resident of G-6/1/2 lodged a complaint with the Aabpara police saying that a young man knocked at the door in the evening and called my 14-year-old son. He said that he felt suspicions as his activities were doubtful. He said he asked his son reason of his approach to his house, his son told him that he trapped him along with his friends and took him to the house of Hamad, they stripped him and made his nude video and asked for sexual activity. The gangsters threatened that they would put his video on social media.

The complainant said that when he asked him about his illegal activities, he whipped out his pistol and asked him to get aside. Meanwhile, the locals gathered there and handed him over to police.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has constituted a team to ensure arrest of all accused allegedly involved in blackmailing a boy after recording his objectionable videos.

The notification in this regard has been issued by the AIG (Operations), saying that SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi would supervise the investigation team and its other members included DSP and SDPO Aabpara Muhammad Hussain Lasi, Inspector CIA Athar Khan, Station House Officer (SHO) Aabpara police station Sub-Inspector Ghulam Rasool and Investigation Officer Muhammad Riaz.

According to details, a police constable Shehzad Khaliq and his accomplice Rehan have been already arrested in this case. According to details, Muhammad Kamran Abbassi resident of sector G-6/1-3 lodged the First Information Report (FIR) with Aabpara police station under section 377-B/506 ii PPC that a young person came to his house on August 25, 2019 in evening during his presence and called out his son Zain ul Abidin.

Over some suspicious gestures, he said that he came out of the house following which his son told him about his blackmailing activities after making his nude video and threatening to make it viral on social media. Following this compliant, SHO Aabpara police station and his team arrest Shehzad Khaliq s/o Abdul Khaliq. Investigation was conducted into the case and the nabbed person, Shehzad Khaliq, has been serving constable of Islamabad police.

One of his other accomplices, Rehan, involved in such cases has been also arrested while efforts are underway to nab those his other accomplices Sohaib Satti, Shah Zeb Satti and Hammad nominated in FIR. A video has been also retrieved from the mobile of Constable Shehzad Khaliq.

The mobiles of the nabbed persons have been sent to forensic lab to retrieve more data and further action would be taken after getting the report from forensic lab and interrogation from the accused.

The police spokesman said that t IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has terminated the nabbed constable Shehzad and directed to ensure justice to the aggrieved party and arrest the remaining accused. He has directed to use all available resources to investigate the case and take stern action as per law against the perpetrators of this crime.