Health minister visits RMU, allied hospitals

Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister of Punjab for primary and secondary healthcare, and specialised healthcare and medical education Dr. Yasmin Rashid directed the administrations and concerned staff of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) and allied hospitals to be on their toes to deal with extraordinary burden of dengue fever patients reaching hospitals.

The health minister while paying a surprise visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) and Holy Family Hospital (HFH) here on Monday witnessed provision of services to patients particularly at dengue fever wards. Vice Chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr. Muhammad Umar was also accompanying the minister during her visits to BBH and Department of Infectious Diseases at HFH.

During her visits to dengue fever wards at the two allied hospitals, the minister expressed satisfaction over working of the hospitals though criticized the preventive measures taken by the concerned government authorities for prevention and control of dengue fever in town.

It is important that to date, the three teaching hospitals in town including BBH, HFH and District Headquarters Hospital have received well over 330 confirmed cases of dengue fever that hints towards rapid spread of the disease. The statistics reveal that dengue fever has already taken shape of an outbreak in this region of the country.

It is also worth mentioning here that on the subject of management of dengue fever, the allied hospitals have been catering to the needs of patients belonging to both the cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad and their outskirts equally. The allied hospitals have so far received over 200 patients from Rawalpindi while well over 130 from the federal capital.

After paying visits to dengue fever wards at BBH and HFH, the health minister held a meeting with heads of departments at the office of VC RMU. She said the poor preventive measures so far taken hint that there would be more cases of dengue fever in the coming days and the teaching hospitals have to bear the brunt.

She assured her full support to the allied hospitals on the subject of provision of healthcare facilities to the dengue fever patients while saying the allied hospitals need to be on high alert in case the population in the region faces a severe outbreak of the infection.